Police continue probe of east Erie shooting

Erie police are the latest shooting in the city.

City.a suspect is still at larg.

Large.

It's our top story tonight at five.

3 raychel vendetti joins us now live from newsroom with the latest from investigators.

Investigators.it was all quiet in the 900 block of east 28th last night, until gun shots rang out alarming neighbors and seriously injuring one man.

Man.erie police say the 54 year old was shot outside of his home at 924 east 28th street around 10:15 last night.... neighbors say they heard 5 shots fired and they could hear people outside talking before the gunshots went off.the victim was taken into emergency surgery with three gun shot wounds in the upper torso....and is now in critical but stable condition.

Police detectives are waiting to interview him again to get more details on what happened ... and to make sure his story matches up from what he told police last night on the scene.

56.01 "he was coherent and conscious at the time, able to give a description of a suspect, described as a black male, bald, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The victim claims this person demanded money, he refused and was shot" 56.17 56.17 as the search for a suspect continues, if you have any leads to help police you are asked to call detective craig stoker at 870-1506 870-1506we talked to neighbors this afternoon, they didnt want to be on camera but told us the victim lived there for about 5 years and have never seen any suspicious activity.

But police hope to know more once they re-interview the victim.