Luigi's Restaurant Worker Arrest

((nick)) a man wanted for allegedly videotaping women and children inside a restroom of a luzerne county restaurant is now in custody.((candice)) eyewitness news first told you about investigation on our social media yesterday.

The i-team's andy mehalshick is in wright township with more.

((andy))detectives tell me for the past 24 hours they put the pressure on juan bermudes prieto.

And early this afternoon it paid off - he turned himself into police.

3 (( sot-nats))police say 42 year old juan bermudes prieto hid in the ceiling of luigu's restaurant in mountain top and videotaped women and children.

Detectives say he fled the restaurant last saturday night after a woman spotted him with his cell phone in the rafters of the ceiling.

Prieto ran out the back door.

Investigators say they were hot on his trail and today he surrendered.

Officer dave winsock-wright twp.

Police"this was old fashioned police work.

We went to family , friends anywhere he might be and he gave it up.

"i'm told that technology will be a key factor in building the case against prieto.

Det.

Chaz balogh-luzerne county district attorney's office.fingerprint and that will help us in this investigation."detectives say other potential victims have been calling them.

((andy)) prieto is charged with invasion of privacy and child pornography counts.

He is locked up unable to post bail.

Andy mehalshick eyewitness news.

((candice)) police are asking for anyone who used the restroom at luigi's in the last several months