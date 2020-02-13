Global  

Confirmed case of meningococcal disease at Maine-Endwell

Confirmed case of meningococcal disease at Maine-Endwell
Confirmed case of meningococcal disease at Maine-Endwell

At maine- endwell high school is being treated for meningococcal disease.

A letter went out to the m- e school community yesterday confirming the the diagnosis.meningococcal disease is spread through the saliva or mucus of an infected person, often through kissing or sharing drinking glasses, utensils, lipstick or cigarettes.those who have been in close contact with the student are being monitored.doctor christopher ryan is the medical director for the broome county health department.he says the incubation period, the time between contracting the disease and showing symptoms, is anywhere between 2 and 10 days.

Medical director dr. christopher ryan says, "time frame in which we might have expected to see any secondary cases is passing.

We always maintain vigilance.

But, as time passes, that probability decreases."

Jim ehmke says: symptoms of meningitis include a high fever, headache, vomiting, stiff neck or rash.patients may also show a loss in intellectual ability.doctor ryan encourages parents to use their own good judgment and seek treatment if they have cause for concern.there is now a vaccine available for 4 strains of meningococcal disease that is required of students in grades 7 through 12.and there's a separate vaccine for a 5th strain that is not required.ryan says it's not yet known which strain the m-e student a group of




