Band: Thrilfall - Song 1 - 2/22/17

[?] >> tom: and welcome back.

Today our music is sponsored by our friends at springfield music.

And we want to welcome the band, thrillfall.

All right.

Shane, or buddy as we know you.

>> good to see you.

>> tom: you're the spokesperson here.

That's really unusual for a drummer to be the spokesperson.

>> guest: i'm special.

>> tom: good on you.

Got you up behind your kit there.

Do you want to introduce everybody.

>> guest: this is john carr, will maples, kristin donar, dusty reavis.

>> kelly: how long have you been playing together?

>> guest: two years.

This past january was our first show.

We've all been in different bands.

Me and dusty met when we were 16.

It's been a long haul!

>> kelly: it's been a long haul!

>> guest: yeah.

>> tom: what kind of music do you play?

Tell me about your music.

>> guest: we like to call ourselves everything cover band, party music, red dirt, '70s, '80s rock, you name it.

>> kelly: that's good.

You can be flexible for what people want.

You're from the crain area?

>> guest: crain area.

>> kelly: starting to get into the springfield market?

>> guest: yes, over the last year.

>> kelly: do you book yourself?

>> guest: yes, that would be me.

There's a pattern here.

>> tom: did they say you can do that?

>> guest: i told them.

>> kelly: are they all shy except when they get on stage?

>> guest: that's right.

With they're going to cut loose in a minute.

>> kelly: i know they are!

We heard you playing earlier.

>> tom: you've got a gig coming up.

>> guest: the sertoma chili cook-off, this saturday at 12:15, and we have the after party at cartoons.

>> tom: sweet.

>> guest: we'll be with our good friends the dirty saints.

>> kelly: that sertoma chili cook-off is at the expo center, right?

>> yes.

Downtown.

>> kelly: what time are you on?

>> guest: 12:15.

>> tom: perfect, 12:15, be there on the stage!

So you've got something for us now?

>> guest: yes, we're going to do a cross over tune, this is stay.

>> kelly: i love i really hate to let this moment go ?

Touching your skin and your hair falling slow ?

When a good-bye kiss, feels like this ?

Don't you wanna stay here a little while ?

Don't you wanna hold each other tight ?

Don't you wanna fall asleep with me tonight ?

Don't you wanna stay here a little while ?

We can make forever feel this way ?

Don't you wanna let's take it slow ?

I don't wanna move too fast ?

I don't wanna just make love ?

I wanna make love last ?

When your up this high ?

It's a sad good-bye ?

Don't you wanna stay here a little while ?

Don't you wanna hold each other tight ?

Don't you wanna fall asleep with me tonight ?

Don't you wanna stay here a little while ?

We can make forever feel this way ?

Don't you wanna stay ?

Oh, yeah ?

Oh you feel so perfect baby ?

Oh you feel so perfect baby ?

Don't you wanna stay here a little while ?

Don't you wanna stay here a little while ?

Don't you wanna hold each other tight ?

Don't you wanna fall asleep with me tonight ?

Don't you wanna stay here a little while ?

We can make forever feel this way ?

Don't you wanna stay ?

Yeah ?

Yeah, yeah ?

Don't you wanna stay ?

Yeah, yeah ?

Yeah ?

Yeah, yeah, yeah ?

[applause]