High School Hoops (02/22/17)

We've had two nights of district hoops, but some area teams are just tipping off their postseason, afer earning first round byes.

Southern huntingdon would see if bishop guilfyolehad rust to shake off.

The rockets' rachel miller looks like reggie miller from the three point land and then larissa leonard goes on the attack, as she shakes and bakes throught the paint.

But the marauders flipped the switch.

Lili benzel connect from the outside, she'd score her two thousanth career point tonight.

And then harlem jennings comes up with the steal and finds darcy lee.

As bishop guilfyole rolls into the semis.

Over in bellwood, it's the lady blue devils hosting the lady comets.

B-a was in the driver seat in the second.

Makayla carles is a double-' )oh' agent as she snipes one from the outside.

But alli campbell was leading the way...she had 15 first half points, including this baseline take for two.

And then karson swogger gets in on the action as the net barely moves.

The lady blue devils will meet the maruaders on monday, with a 73-41 win.

The huskies welcoming the lady little lions to what was a hostile environment... mifflin down 29-18 at half but aren't out of it yet ericka lepley to hannah aumiller who strokes it from deep mifflin down 3 huskies with a costly turnover here leads to the state high fastbreak as kayla hawbaker makes the layup at the other end aumiller to allison prender-gast corner three bang!

Hang on to your seats folks!

Clock winding down rylie rittenhouse for the win?

Doesn't go and state college moves on, winning a nail-biter 50-48.

To district nine, where bradford was looking to upset the 4a top seed, clearfield.

Nate higbie strokes the three for the owls.

But the bison ruled the court.

Johny gates with the bounce pass to ethan mcginnis and... the ball is thinking about it...it eventually takes the bison roll into the hoop.

Then cade walker draws out the defense, and he flips it to jarrit wagner as clearfield picks up the 59-35 win.

Winner of the d6 single 'a' ) match up between st.

Joes and juniata valley gets top seeded saltsburg on monday.

The wolves' rj marsh with the hot hand early, sinking the trey.

The hornets jared pilch hesitates and then heads into the paint with a little between the legs action for the bucket.

St.

Joe's responds with nice ball movement to ethan khoza, who's good for three more.

But down the other end, matt grissinger comes up with the steal, and then hits the floater, and one!juniata valley.

Blacklick valley and williamsburg are looking to punch their tickets to semis.

The vikings offense wasted little time, they were going to go right at the blue pirates, as anthony cornetti drops the runner.

But williamsburg used efficiant passing to open things up.

First it's nick michelone who pulls up on the baseline and hits the 'j' then the blue pirates go back to playing hot potato... williamsburg finds silas dishong underneath as the blue pirates take it by 20.

Elsewhere, it's richland and punxsy picking up wins on the boys court.

Back on the ladies side, it' )s bedford and bishop mccort advancing