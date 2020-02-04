College Basketball (2-22-17)

Good evening, let's talk sports.

For the first time in 22 years - the mercyhurst women's basketball team has won at least 20 games.

Tonight - the lady lakers could pick up win number 21.

.

.but standing in their way, the 3rd ranked team in the nation in division two - the cal lady vulcans and their 25 and one record.

Record.big first half for deanna richard's ladies.

Mercyhurst led cal 36 to 24 at the break.

Cal cut it to a seven point game after three.

.

.but here comes the lady lakers.

Natalie piaggesi inside for twothen it's piaggesi again inside.

She had 28 points and eight boards.

Mercyhurst up seven in the 4thpiaggesi calling for the pass from angela heintz and this time makes the extra pass to sophomore emilee norris.

She had 11 big points with north east's alex artise out with a knee injurymaria lapertosa added 10 including some big buckets late.

Mercyhurst up 8.but cal wasn't done.

Mikki glenn with a game high 29.

The lady vulcans got to within four on the triple.

But mercyhurst knocks off the 3rd ranked team in the country tonight 78-72 "we talked about one heartbeat all week long and having alex out people had to step up " "all four years i've been here we've been one or two points away so this means so much...that after four years we finally got them " "basically just wanted to play together and do it for the seniors because they put so much heart and effort into this program and that's who i play for.

I play for them every day out there on the court " " huge win for hurst.

They'll wrap up the regular season saturday at gannon with a chance to match the 1988-89 team with 22 wins which would be second most in program history.

The only other team to knock off cal this season - stan swank's edinboro fighting scots.

And they took it to slippery rock tonight at the mccomb fieldhouse1st half - ciarra rosten with the runner in the lane.

She had 10then it's ayana vaughn with the triple.

Someone cover the girl how bout jontay walton with the kick to katie fischer.

A game high 26 for fishmichelle jahn gets into the act with the long jumper.

She had 15 edinboro gets win number 20 - convincingly 90-46 the behrend ladies get a big 91-64 win in the a-m-c-c tournament at mount aloysius.

Katie chess with 18 points and 10 boards.

Mercyhurst prep's erika woll added 16.

The lady lions will play in the semifinal at top seeded la roche on saturday.

Senior night at the mac.

Mercyhurst and cal in men's hoops.

Lakers tuning up for the postseasondajuan dent with the 2nd half jumper.

Hurst down three.

Dent had 15 points 10 boardsat the other end - cordell smith looking like kordell stewart.

He finds tony richardson for the reversemercyhurst going to the outside.

Durrell mcdonald with three of his 24 to go along with 10 boardslorenzo collier had 27.

And this one needed not one but two overtimes.

Mercyhurst rallies for force the second.

.

.and they win it 87-82.

Pat cleary's edinboro fighting scots won't be playing in the postseason.

Hosting slippery rock tonightfirst half - jaymon mason inside for two then it's mason from the other side of the floor.

To the lane - floater goes.

Mason with a game high 28with the scots.

Kyhree wooten with three of his 15andre frederick had a good night with 10 for the borobut do you smell what the rock is cooking?

They win it 64-60 pitt visiting wake forest - all panthers in the first half.

Cameron johnson on the michael young with the tough bucket.

Pitt led by as many as 19 in the 2nd halfbut all tied up at 59 with less than 20 seconds to go.

Bryant crawford to the tin.

He misses but john collins is there for the putback.

22 points, 13 rebounds.

Kevin stallings can't believe it.

Looking for an offensive goaltending call.didn't get it.

Nor the win.

Pitt falls 63-59