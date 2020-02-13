Global  

Banks Make Billions From ATM Fees

Cafe...not an internet cafe."

You know those three-dollar fees you sometimes have to pay to get your own money out of an atm machine?

Turns out those few dollars are providing big profits to america's three biggest banks.

Jpmorgan chase, bank of america and wells fargo earned more than 6-point-four billion dollars last year from atm and overdraft fees... that works out to about 25 dollars for every adult american.

Cnnmoney analyzed the system and it was verified by s and p global market intelligence.

So, despite public outcry over the charges, it's highly unlikely banks will scale back on




