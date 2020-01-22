Medical Professionals Help In Fight Against Sex Trafficking

Beyond the surface.

Dawn day, sex assault nurse examiner coord., mercy health "they will be injuries, or fractures, or abdominal pain, or utis," these are just some of the reasons..

Human trafficking victims..

Will end up here.

Dawn day, sane coord.: "because even minor things that a primary care provider could look at, they don't have a primary care provider," but it's likely they will never tell a nurse..

What's really going on.

Dawn day, sane coord.: "they will never come to the emergency room and complain of being sexual assaulted," missouri ranks 15 in the nation when it comes to reported cases of human trafficking.

In 2016..

The national hotline reports a total of 135 cases in the show me state.

Dawn day, sane coord.: "in actuality that number is probably higher than what we're seeing because there are girls who we haven't helped yet," research suggests about 87 percent of human trafficking victims will see a health care provider at one point.

Dawn day, sane coord.: "it's the middle level provider, physicians adn other nurses that are going to see a human trafficking victim, before a sexual assault nurse ever will," that's why it's so important medical professionals know what to look for.

Dawn day..

Sexual assault nurse examiner..

Who trains other professionals on signs of human trafficking..

Says the red flags..

Start at registration.

Dawn day, sane coord.: "if you're going up to a patient and they do not have any form of identification, they cannot give you an exact address of where they are staying, and they don't really know their phone number and the person that's with them is saying, here's the adress, here' the phone number, you can put that down," so that's a very big red flag," the victim can also sometimes be branded with tattoos.

And will never be alone.

Dawn day, sane coord.: "the patient themselves, or the victim, will never make eye contact and shoveled, and look to the to the person to answer all the questions for them" when in a room, the medical professionals should look for more clues and information..

Through casual conversation.

Dawn day, sane coord.: "you don't want to throw any red flags to the person that''s with them... so they don't know that you caught on," ... "you can start a friendly conversation with them, and if they don't know about the tourism, street signs, the universities in town, don't know what cities are around springfield, that is a key component to be like ok, this is odd," if something seems suspicious..

The next step is to try and isolate the victim..

Dawn day, sane coord.: "i would request a urine sample and ask to take them to the bathroom,or if we have to go to the x-ray, i will find any kind of a reason to have to take her to another room to another place to do a test," the goal is to give them the opportunity to ask for help..

If they choose to.

Dawn day, sane coord.: "we just need to let that girl know that we are here and we can help, and hopefully she is ready to open up, so we can get her that help that she needs," abreu according to the national hotline website, the majority of the reported human trafficking cases in missouri were reported by community members..

As opposed to the victims themselves