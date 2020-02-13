Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lincoln Ball 2017 This Saturday Interview

Lincoln Ball 2017 This Saturday Interview

Video Credit: WQRF FOX - Published < > Embed
Lincoln Ball 2017 This Saturday InterviewLincoln Ball 2017 This Saturday Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lincoln Ball 2017 This Saturday Interview

Something fun to do this weekend, you can attend the 2017 lincoln ball ((emily)) joining us this morning are del and phyllis tedrick to talk about the event at memorial hall in rockford this saturday.

Good morning and thank you for joining us, ((emily)) so is the lincoln ball all about?

((jay)) what performances can we expect to see?

((emily)) how much are tickets?

Where can people go for more information?

Performances can we expect to see?

((emily)) how much are tickets?

Where can people go for




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomFM_YT

TomFM Providing Bostwick is fully fit and match ready (which he won't be for Saturday) this is how I feel Lincoln City ne… https://t.co/0fQeRbPeP7 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.