Great Music Local Showcase - Feb. 23, 2017

Wattros drive.

All the other major roadways in the metro still looking decent right now.

>> we need to keep on eye on the world of music and that's why we have folks like madison ray.

>> yes.

It keeps the city interesting.

>> and i feel like there's a lot going on this weekend.

>> there really is.

Starting with what's going on tonight.

You can check out lyle lovett.

>> back in town.

>> at hoyt sherman.

>> and he loves this town, too.

>> it's good to have the relationships with the artists that love this town and keep coming back.

>> and hyatt, an amazing singer-song writer.

And they usually sell out so get your folks.

>> tomorrow at wooly's, 8:00 p.m.

And tickets $10 at the door.

>> dead larry?

Interesting name.

>> probably hard for him to play.

>> they're all ballads.

>> or zombie theme.

Not true.

[laughter] >> all right.

And so also this weekend lefty's live music is hosting a pair of shows to raise money for planned parenthood.

Show times are 5:00 and 9:30 p.m.

The shows are all ages.

Tickets are $8 or you can get both for $12 at lefty's live music.com.

You can find our details there.

>> that's pretty cool.

Great artists performing there.

>> absolutely, it's always good to get out and support a cause.

Check out lefty's this weekend.

>> very talented people.

>> also on saturday, the delightful kristen chenwith is performing at the des moines civic center.

Ticket are $99.

Save that dollar and get yourself an mcchicken.

I'm a big fan of kristen chenwith.

You can see her on glee or.

>> or wicked or charlie brown.

She's a broadway legend.

>> ryan doty is playing at vaudeville news.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Of a -- >> >> nice people there.

>> brother trucker at the gas lamp, wednesday about march 1st.

It's free.

>> how nice.

>> that's really cool.

>> you can get in for free, so it's even better.

>> next week on wednesday.

>> that's right.

>> perfect.

>> and there's another little performance happening this friday and saturday night as well we want to remind everyone of?

>> oh, yeah?

What's that, jackie?

>> i think you know better than i do.

>> we have our closing weekend of tick, tick boom at noce jazz club friday and saturday.

Go to nocedsm.com and get tickets.

>> how's that going?

>> excellent.

We've been getting rave reviews.

It's an experience.

>> explain the uniqueness.

>> it's an immersive experience.

The songs and acting and dancing is going on right there.

We're on the tables and bars and climbing on things and jumping off of stuff.

You're not going to find a theater experience like that in des moines anywhere else.

>> and only two performances left.

>> how many have you done?

>> there's only five total.

>> five total.

Three were last week.

But if you count tech week, i i think i might have performed it at least nine times.

>> you have it down pat.

>> i feel like i have it pretty good.

>> that's good.

>> what time do things get started?

>> the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Get your tickets.

I think they're starting at $20 right now.