McClellan Band to Mardi Gras

one group of students will soon let the good times roll in the big easy.

Mardi gras is one of the countries biggest parties to kick off the start of lent...a time where people give something up but before they do they hit the streets for food, fun and of course the ever popular beads....the mccllelan high school marching band is preparing to hit the new orleans streets but not to watch the annual parade...to perform in it..kark 4's stephanie sharp visits with the band before they leave and finds out why being part of it is much more than learning the notes.

In the mccllelan high school band room students..

Of all grade levels... practicing their tunes.

They aren't just learning..

In another class period... they're getting ready for much more.

(dwione thomas / band director)one of the largest events in new orleans dwione thomas -- is the band director... and the director of fine arts.

The band..

Preparing to play in the mardi gras parade in new orleans.

(savannah glenn / junior, piccolo player)i feel like it's going to be a great experience junior savannah glenn is a piccolo player.

But the band is more influential than that.

(savannah glenn / junior, piccolo player)i'm learning my instrument and i'm actually becoming myself, it's helping me embrace myself she's just one of dozens in the band.

Thomas says in the last few years... the band has almost doubled in size.

(dwione thomas / band director)as far as the band, we grew from 30- something members to over 65-70 he says this room is where these students come to learn valuable lessons.

(dwione thomas / band director)cohesiveness, working together their gifts and the talents they have can actually flow into every other area of their life they make sure they have the right notes..

And are ready to rock and roll.

They say just being here is hitting a high note.

In little rock -- i'm stephanie sharp.

the band leaves early friday to head to new orleans.

They will march in a parade on friday and sunday.

they will also be meeting and practicing with the southern university marching band.