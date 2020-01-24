Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Charlize Theron Looked Amazing In Her Strapless Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Charlize Theron Looked Amazing In Her Strapless Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Charlize Theron Looked Amazing In Her Strapless Dress With A Plunging NecklineCharlize Theron Looked Amazing In Her Strapless Dress With A Plunging Neckline
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser [Video]Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser

Harvey Weinstein apparently boasted about the role s*xual favours allegedly played in Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek's careers to then aspiring actress Dawn Dunning when he tried to persuade her to..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Charlize Theron thought daughter looked like a 'lizard' [Video]Charlize Theron thought daughter looked like a 'lizard'

Charlize Theron thought her four-year-old daughter August looked like a "little lizard" because she had severe eczema.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.