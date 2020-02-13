Grillologists 2-24-17

<<lindsey mills>>the official spring home show is getting underway today at the peoria civic center.it's a weekend full of entertainment, food and vendors all relating to bettering your house and home.

One of the entertainers for the weekend are mad dog and merrill -- grillologists as they call themselves.welcome guys.

<<welcome to the home builders association of greater peoria's website and directory for the 2017 official spring home show.

The official spring home show will be held february 24-26, 2017 at the peoria civic center.

During the event, live updates will be available on our facebook page.

After the show, find out more about our members and the products/services they offer on the association's web site at www.peoriahba.com more>><home show detailsfri feb 24 4 pm to 9 pm sat feb 25 10 am to 8 pm sun feb 26 11 am to 4 pm peoria civic center admission: adults (18+) $7.00 seniors (60+) half price!

Kids under 18 free!

Pick up a coupon at any area cefcu member center (after february 20) and get one free adult admission when you purchase an adult admission for $7.00 >> <<lindsey mills>> 3 alright guys -- thanks so much.

For more information, you can head over to c-i- proud-dot-com.