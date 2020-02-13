Top Trenders 2/24

((chris)) welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) drink up for a buck!

Mcdonald's plans to slash drink prices on its menu.

The golden arch will offer all soft drinks for just one-dollar starting in april.

Plus, for a limited time, you get mccafe beverages--like frappes, smoothies and espresso drinks for 2-dollars.

amazon has applied for a liquor license..for a drive thru store in seattle customers will be able to order what they want online and have their groceries delivered to their car during a specific time window.

Plans for the nearly ten-thousand square foot building call it a new model of grocery shopping.

Half of online grocery shoppers also belong to amazon prime.

### ((jaclyn)) it's easy to spend big..

In the big easy the city of new orleans reports it cost about 5- million-dollars anually to host mardi gras.

That 5-million-dollar investment generates roughly 840-million-dollars..

There are about 75 parades held in new orleans alone each year.

That adds up to 134 miles of partying in the "big easy."

### ((jaclyn)) if you like to write and you've got five days to spare, ponder this offer from mall of america... in honor of its twenty fifth anniversary the mall will pay someone to write about their impressions there from the inside.

That lucky person will also get a four hundred dollar gift card, an honorarium for their hard work and a stay at the mall's attached hotel.

### ((jaclyn)) new england patriots quarterback tom brady is still looking for his super bowl 51 jersey.... which went missing shortly after the game ended..

Jokingly.....brady posted this "suspect board" to instagram wednesday.

On it, among others, one can see lady gaga... gollum from lord of the rings... and even his own teammate julian edelman... he even put the creepy picture of himself from that courtroom sketch.

