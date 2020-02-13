Tyler animal shelter managers discuss state-wide "No Kill" B

Could make it easier for texas animal shelters to operate as "no-kill" shelters... by allowing them to give medical treatment immediately upon their arrival in the shelters.

Ketk's caroline hicks spoke to the humane society and animal shelter in tyler to find out their thoughts on the bill.

She joins us now live.

Caroline, what did they have to say?

Caroline hicks: neal, both organizations say it's a good idea to clarify the law when it comes to how shelters take care of their animals.

The humane society director says she does want to know if these shelters are giving immediate care ... who's paying the cost?

But the manager of tyler animal shelter says it's already an industry standard... this would just make it law.

Barking when animals arrive at shelters across tyler ... they have varying health conditions.

Gayle helms there's always going to be the possibility of getting attacked by other animals, hit by a car, just coming up with diseases.

A bill filed friday proposes that animal shelters be able to begin medical care on these animals even before they determine if they have owners.

That's something the humane society's pets fur people already does... but helms wonders how other shelters who rely on tax dollars would cover this.

Helms: i think in theory it's really wonderful but the reality is that those medical needs if they're met there's an expense that comes along with it.

City of tyler animal shelter manager shawn markman says although it's not currently the law... it's already what the shelter does.

Shawn markmann: that's the industry standard is that they receive core vaccines, and certain disease tests as soon as they come in, but this is the first time we're actually seeing it codified in state law.

The bill also states shelters can sterilize animals once they take possession of them.

Markmann disagrees.

Shawn markmann: i don't want to sterilize someone's animal without their permission.

Helms says regardless of new potential laws ... it's important to be a responsible pet owner first and foremost.

Helms: one female dog and her offspring in 6 years can produce 67,000 puppies, and one female cat and her offspring in 7 years can produce 420,000 kittens.

She says spaying and neutering can help reduce the problem... and the animal population at shelters.

Caroline hicks: for further details on this bill head over to our website east texas matters dot com.

Reporting live caroline hicks ketk news.

Weather