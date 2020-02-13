Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance to accept NME Award

Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance to accept NME Award

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance to accept NME Award

Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance to accept NME Award

'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the NME Awards on Wednesday night (12.02.20) as she accepted the best solo act prize.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Iadyminaj

Chromatica and NM5 on the way didn't surprise.Taylor Swift makes music for children https://t.co/8gzVSQlypt 5 days ago

alexxxfal

Alexxx 9 mind-blowing facts that show just how much more money Taylor Swift makes than other celebrities: * Taylor Swift e… https://t.co/3aEMhjVTVL 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift wanted cameo in The Vampire Diaries [Video]Taylor Swift wanted cameo in The Vampire Diaries

Taylor Swift almost landed a cameo in 'The Vampire Diaries' after admitting she was a "fan" of the show, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published

Top 10 Celebrity Feuds of the Last Decade [Video]Top 10 Celebrity Feuds of the Last Decade

Ah, you've gotta love all that petty celebrity drama. For this list, we're looking at the top 10 celebrity feuds of the last decade.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.