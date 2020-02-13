Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance to accept NME Award on February 13, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance to accept NME Award 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the NME Awards on Wednesday night (12.02.20) as she accepted the best solo act prize.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Chromatica and NM5 on the way didn't surprise.Taylor Swift makes music for children https://t.co/8gzVSQlypt 5 days ago Alexxx 9 mind-blowing facts that show just how much more money Taylor Swift makes than other celebrities: * Taylor Swift e… https://t.co/3aEMhjVTVL 6 days ago