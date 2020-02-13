Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wuhan > Medical staff in Wuhan shave heads to reduce risk of contagion

Medical staff in Wuhan shave heads to reduce risk of contagion

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Medical staff in Wuhan shave heads to reduce risk of contagion

Medical staff in Wuhan shave heads to reduce risk of contagion

Hundreds of doctors and nurses in Wuhan are cutting their hair short or even shaving their heads, to avoid cross-infection when treating coronavirus patients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Medical staff in Wuhan shave heads to reduce risk of contagion

Three hairdressers volunteered on Wednesday (February 12) in a hotel that hosts medical teams that came from other provinces to support hospitals in Wuhan, giving them hair cuts for free.

A representative of the medical team from Xinjiang says that long hair poses the risk of carrying pathogens when treating patients at an epidemic area.

Many of them made the decision to cut their hair short, or remove their hair altogether, including 30 female medical staff who even took the bold step to go bald.

"Normally out of 100 customers, I probably wouldn't even have one request for shaving a head… but in these two days I've already shaved many heads," said Wen Bin, one of the volunteer hairdressers, adding that he admired their spirit of sacrifice during this crisis period.

The new coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first case emerged in central China at the end of last year, and the death toll from the outbreak in China reached 1,367 by the end of Wednesday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.