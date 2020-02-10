Coronavirus outbreak: PM personally monitoring situation| OneIndia News

2 test positive for coronavirus in Kolkata; Assam govt decides to shut govt-run madrassas; Even after polls, AAP stays away from Shaheen Bagh; Supreme Court says 'winnability' cannot justify criminal netas; Jyotiraditya Scindia admits Congress needs new ideology & new work process and more news



