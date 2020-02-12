Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Slowthai restrained by security after confrontation with fan at NME Awards

Slowthai restrained by security after confrontation with fan at NME Awards

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Slowthai restrained by security after confrontation with fan at NME Awards

Slowthai restrained by security after confrontation with fan at NME Awards

British rapper Slowthai was filmed being restrained by several security guards after a heated confrontation with a fan during the NME Awards on February 12.

The musician had been making sexual comments to presenter Katherine Ryan and a member of the audience reportedly accused him of being misogynistic.

Slowthai attempted to jump into the crowd after a drink was thrown at him but security quickly restrained rapper and dragged the fan away.

Olivia Williams, who filmed this video, told Newsflare: "He’d just thrown the drink and the glass smashed right in front of me so I moved back.

"I am a Slowthai fan!

Although maybe not so much now."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

slowthai Confronts Fan At NME Awards

slowthai Confronts Fan At NME AwardsHe dives into the front row... *slowthai* got into a confrontation at the NME Awards tonight...
Clash - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Slowthai: Rapper brawls with fan after 'misogynist' interaction with Katherine Ryan at NME Awards

Ryan said that she handled the incident, tweeting: 'I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Slowthai causes a scene at NME Awards [Video]Slowthai causes a scene at NME Awards

Slowthai threw a glass into the crowd and had to be held back by security at the NME Awards on Wednesday (12.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

Slowthai in NME Awards confrontation [Video]Slowthai in NME Awards confrontation

Midlands rapper Slowthai gets involved in an altercation at the NME Awards on Wednesday February 12, and is held back by members of security staff. The performer provoked controversy earlier in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.