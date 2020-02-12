Slowthai restrained by security after confrontation with fan at NME Awards
British rapper Slowthai was filmed being restrained by several security guards after a heated confrontation with a fan during the NME Awards on February 12.
The musician had been making sexual comments to presenter Katherine Ryan and a member of the audience reportedly accused him of being misogynistic.
Slowthai attempted to jump into the crowd after a drink was thrown at him but security quickly restrained rapper and dragged the fan away.
Olivia Williams, who filmed this video, told Newsflare: "He’d just thrown the drink and the glass smashed right in front of me so I moved back.
"I am a Slowthai fan!
Although maybe not so much now."