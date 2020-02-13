Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties

Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties

Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties

Britain&apos;s financial regulators are probing historic links between Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Ciara Lee reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties, overshadowing profit gains

Barclays on Thursday said Britain's financial regulators are probing the historical links between...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SeekingAlpha


Barclays CEO Jes Staley is being investigated by UK regulators over his ties to Epstein — 'I wonder if he can survive this'

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is being investigated by UK regulators over his ties to Epstein — 'I wonder if he can survive this'· Barclays says its CEO is being probed by UK regulators over his relationship to Jeffrey...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jacquep

Pascal Jacquemain 🇫🇷in🇬🇧 #the5million RT @fascinatorfun: Barclays’ CEO Jes Staley probed over links to Jeffrey Epstein | Financial Times The same Jes Staley (and Sir Paul Ruddo… 21 seconds ago

Riley99795809

RILEY🐸💜🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐Text TRUMP TO 88022 RT @JeffDeRiso: Barclays CEO Jes Staley is being probed over links to Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/v5XhYeL75l 58 seconds ago

plynch1036

patrick lynch RT @billm9: Barclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties https://t.co/zGg5NapAK9 2 minutes ago

Shyreman

Mark Anthony Taylor RT @clairvainola: @Shyreman Drain the swamp Barclays’ Jes Staley probed by regulators over links to Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/nXzwWRhzYr 3 minutes ago

paully_steaks

paully RT @YahooFinance: Barclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties https://t.co/0u6puJPi26 https://t.co/crfgqPPIP5 4 minutes ago

FelipeAraiza3

Felipe Araiza RT @simulator8: Barclays CEO Jes Staley is being investigated by UK regulators over his ties to Epstein — 'I wonder if he.. - Business Insi… 4 minutes ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance Barclays chief Staley probed over Epstein ties https://t.co/0u6puJPi26 https://t.co/crfgqPPIP5 6 minutes ago

dell_abigail

Abigail Dell RT @Reuters: Barclays CEO probed over Epstein ties, overshadowing profit gains https://t.co/5M6uGVgHXj https://t.co/V8hCDB54Oj 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.