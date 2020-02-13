Global  

Truck Tries to Cross Flooded Underpass

Occurred on February 6, 2020 / Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "A red Chevrolet passed me to go under the underpass, which was flooding.

He got half way, and his back end started floating.

He then climbed through the window to the back of truck.

The truck continued to sink while I recorded."
