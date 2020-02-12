Global  

Snapchat's New "Here For You" Feature Will Connect Users to Mental Health Resources





Snapchat is rolling out a new feature called “Here for You” that will connect users to mental health resources.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
