Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars Salma Hayek has revealed the truth behind her backstage photo with Eminem at the Academy Awards, confessing she had just tipped water all over the rapper.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this People Magazine SA Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars - https://t.co/nLtU9uivLi 11 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars… https://t.co/fwRRHHLwrb 11 hours ago WENN Salma Hayek Still Red-faced About All-wet Meeting With Hero Eminem At The Oscars https://t.co/Wk1St3Fi1Y 13 hours ago