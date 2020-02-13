Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars

Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars

Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars

Salma Hayek has revealed the truth behind her backstage photo with Eminem at the Academy Awards, confessing she had just tipped water all over the rapper.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

People_SA

People Magazine SA Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars - https://t.co/nLtU9uivLi 11 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Salma Hayek still red-faced about all-wet meeting with hero Eminem at the Oscars… https://t.co/fwRRHHLwrb 11 hours ago

WENN_News

WENN Salma Hayek Still Red-faced About All-wet Meeting With Hero Eminem At The Oscars https://t.co/Wk1St3Fi1Y 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrity ‘Facialist to the Stars’ Helps Us Get Red Carpet Ready [Video]Celebrity ‘Facialist to the Stars’ Helps Us Get Red Carpet Ready

How do Oscar nominees get red carpet ready? Their day starts with a facial from Gavin McLeod-Valentine. He’s been named ‘The Facialist to The Stars’ and he opens up to Glam Lab about his secret..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:56Published

How Celebs Get Styled for the Red Carpet [Video]How Celebs Get Styled for the Red Carpet

It’s the biggest night in Hollywood and the most anticipated Red Carpet. Even if a star goes home with an Oscar, the wrong dress or tuxedo could land them on the Worst Dressed List. So, first things..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.