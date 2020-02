Australia fires: Blaze in New South Wales contained, flood warning issued|OneIndia News

AFTER MONTHS OF WILDFIRES THAT HAVE RAVAGED AUSTRALIA, THE END MAY FINALLY BE IN SIGHT.

A BIG RELIEF TO ALL THE AUSTRALIANS THAT WERE BATTLING THE AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRES NOW THAT MASSIVE BLAZE THAT EGULFED THE NEW SOUTH WALES HAS BEEN CONTAINED.

IT WAS CERTAINLY A VERY TRAUMATIC, CHALLENGING AND EXHAUSTING TIME DOUSING THE FIRE.

THIS COULD BE ACHIEVED DUE TO THE HEAVY RAINFALL THAT LASHED THE AREA.

BUT NOW THE HEAVY RAINFALL IS CAUSING CHAOS IN SYDNEY AND NEW SOUTH WALES.

FLOOD WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR NEW SOUTH WALES AND SOUTHERN QUEENSLAND AS STORM APPROACHES.