Local chef's fatal shooting

New details revealed in the case of a local chef fatally shot last week.
Local chef's fatal shooting

Maddie: now to new details revealed in the case of a local chef fatally shot last week.

Court documents reveal chef ray ingram was in another relationship and had a child in 2013 with another woman.

The woman accused of murdering him, michaele bowers found out about that relationship last year and it had been point of contention ever since.

The night before ingram was shot -- documents state bowers found out from a grocery store receipt that ingram purchased identical valentine's day gifts for both women.

Ingram texted bowers he was bringing some of her stuff over in the morning to her house where he was shot and killed.

Where he was shot and killed.

The documents state ingram arrived at the home at 6:02 a.m.

At 6:21 a.m., surveillance video shows officers arrived at the scene.

Ingram was found in the master bedroom with a single gunshot wound to his neck, he was lying face down next to the bed.

Police believe, based on tragectory of the bullet, bowers was standing in the hallway when she shot ingram.

There was no evidence of a struggle in the home, other than a broken vase by the front door.

Ingram and bowers had been together for more than 25 years.

They had one child together.

Documents state ingram's new girlfriend asked him to break up with bowers her multiple times.

Investigators say bowers invoked her fifth amendment rights when she was arrested.

Family members say the couple had no history of physical abuse.

In 2009, ingram sideswiped bowers vehicle while both were driving, trying to get bowers to pull over.

Both agreed to not press charges when officers arrived.

The gun recovered at the home was on the master bathroom sink.

It's registered to bowers at that address.

Bowers is due back in court tomorrow.

She is being held on 1.5 million dollars bail and is charged with first- degree murder.




