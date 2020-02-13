Global  

Jewish Community Centers Being Targeted Nationwide

The f-b-i is investigating a new wave of threats ... against jewish institutions around the country.

At least 29 jewish community centers and schools in 17 states -- including indiana -- received bomb threats yesterday (2/27).

Nearly 100 incidents... since the beginning of the year... have targeted 80 locations in 33 states and canada.

U-s officials say ... the calls appear to be coordinated.

And some may come from overseas.

They range from individuals phoning in threats ... to machine generated or altered calls.

(audio sot) "it's a c-4 bomb" (gxf out) ??white flash to??

(audio sot) "think i told you enough.

I must go."

All of the j-c-c locations and day schools... received the all clear from law enforcement on monday.

And no arrests have been made in connection ... with these waves of threats.

Meanwhile... volunteers will begin cleaning up a vandalized jewish cemetery... in philadelphia later today.




