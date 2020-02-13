Global  

Water on the rise on flooded roads in Lacey's Spring

With.

People who live along this street tell me the road dips down when you see these pillars - water there is more than 4 feet deep!

It's not that deep everywhere - but people told me they haven't even tried to drive through these waters - because it's so dangerous.

He water is making it difficult to get to several streets in this neighborhood.

Valley street - off of river loop road - which has been flooded for more than 4 days now.

People who live here said flooding is nothing new - but said this time its different.

That's because the water levels are changing every hour - which makes it difficult to get to and from their homes.

But - a lot of people tell me the flooded roads are the only way for them to get home.

But they don't plan to come near valley street - where i am now..

They told methe water level is just too high to even risk it.

Right now - the morgan county sheriff's office is in the area for safety reasons.

Reporting live in lacey's spring...sbwaay31




