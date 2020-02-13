Walker: Pivotal night in title race now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:24s - Published Walker: Pivotal night in title race Andy Walker says Rangers' defeat at Kilmarnock combined with Celtic's win over Hearts could prove to be a decisive evening in the Scottish Premiership.

