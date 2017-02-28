Global  

02-28-17 Wilson vs Batavia

Pair of great games in the a-2 semi's at rush-henrietta... first batavia and wilson... batavia trailed by 10 in 3rd quarter... mason mcfollins... gives the blue devils the lead with five minutes left...under three minutes now... batavia's naz pratt... fadeaway jumper goes down... blue devils up six...wilson knocked off the 1-seed... looking for that cinderella magic again... desi floyd watches a defender leap over him... lays it in... wilson tied it at the free throw line... final seconds... mehki walker's drive no good... patrick phillips... the rebound and the putback with two seconds left... wilson onto the




