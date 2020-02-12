Sports 11pm

Now for sports.

Hayley, this week is when things start to get crazy for high school basketball.

Yes both the delaware and maryland state tournaments are ramping up and let me tell you, this maryland bracket brought us some fun matchups.

The wihi indians, at 13-10.

Have had an up and down season.

Tonight in the 2a sectionals they traveled to kent island to face a team they havent seen yet this season- the bucaneers.

Getting it going devonte dixon is just getting the party started for wihi with the tough floater through traffic.

Kent responds- john van wie lays it in for two of his 20 on the night.

Second half wihi leading37-25.

Keshawn marshall sinks one from three point land.

Nice ball movement finds dallas miller who knocks down a triple for the bucks.

Watch out.

Marshall on the fast break for two more for the indians, as they just run away with it.

Devonte dixon great ball control on the transition.

He had 23 points as wihiputs it away... 80-66... their season continues.

Easton went to parkside and it was tied at 28.

Jahiya brown gets two on the transition for the warriors.

To the other side we go.

Paul morgan gets the feed and lays it in.

Then a few minutes later he goes from deep.he had 18 points on the night.

Ryan far was on point for easton.

He pus up and hits the trey in transition, and shortly after... he does it again.

He hit three triples on the night.

Morgan back at it... so speedy working around the defense and getting the lay in.

And parkside stuffs this thing-requan williams with the three pointer.

Rams get the big 65-61 win... they'll face city rival parkside in the sectional final on thursday.

A big rivalry as pocomoke traveled to snow hill.

Kwamain atkins goes through traffic and gets the layup.

Dj thorton then kinda defies gravity as he gets the put back for the eagles.

Then thorton misses one but his man tyere beauford has his back... eagles leading.

Amonty allen with the fingerroll layup for some more for the eagles.

And takhai wise helps the eagles case with the layin.

But pocomoke mustered the strength with a big comeback... tyone matthews leaving it all on the court with this one... warriors win 61-54.

Washington hosting crisfield.

Dorian stevens goes coast to coast for the score.

Josh sproll gets two for washington on the steal..

Crisfield , down.

Kevin fisher works his defender and gets the lay in.

Some more for the crabbers.

Trajaun sterling gets the lob inside and puts it up for two.

Ryan waters spots up and hits the corner triple for washington.

The perron rounds scoops it to waters for the layup... washington wins 69-58.

