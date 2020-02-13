Tech Defeats Arkansas

Aperfect nite for baseball ..

And what a stage at la tech tonight as they hosted 234rd ranked arkansas ... two teams undefated thjsio year ... the bulldogs riding a nations best 14-game home win streak .... lets get you ot to the love shack ... it was riocking with over 3100 fans in the house ... ## hogs starting pitcher "josh alberius" throwing fire early...he retired chase lunceford in the fourth....and rafael glaudu in the fifth...total of seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work... ## in the 6th... dogs finally get to him ./.....one on for lunceford who rips a double down the right field line...that plates gladu and brent diaz...'dogs in front 2-1... ## few batters later...runners on second and third for jonahthan washam....who hits a bomb to left center...lunceford comes home...washam at second...tech in front 4-1... ## home team hoping to close it out...but arkansas' carson shaddy keeps it intersteing...two run shot to left...hogs down a run.... ## but harris would eventually shut down the visitors as the bulldogs hang on for the 4-3 win... the final score: --- ... (lane burroughs): "big win lost my voice yelling at the umpore.

Came throw with the big inning.

We competeed.

They're a great club obvopiusly............"

Now to jsu...tigers hosting louisiana-