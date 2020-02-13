What the Tech: Is Facebook a Basic Human Right?

(--gwyn--)this summer... the supreme court will decide whether using apps and social media are basic human rights (--darrell--)in tonight's what the tech.... jamey tucker looks at the core issue the justices will decide.jamey tucker, reporting i know people who'd rather spend a week in jail than give up facebook for 30 years.

But that is the punishment in north carolina for sex offenders.

State authorities say it keeps them from contacting young children but lawyers say the state can't do that.

Now, the high court will decide.the case stems from when this man pled guilty to taking indecent liberties with a minor when he was 21 years old.

He registered as a sex offender and was banned from using facebook for 30 years.

But he set up a facebook account 7 years into the ban and when he posted "praise be to god, wow!"

A police officer recognized his profile picture and he was arrested.

That happened in 2010 and the case just now made it to the u.s. supreme court.it's another example of how laws are having to be written or re-written because of advancements in technology and how people use the internet.here's another example: in new york state it is now illegal for a sex offender who is out on parole, to play pokemon go.

The state's attorney general and governor pushed for the law over concerns that the game could be used by sex offenders to connect with and lure young children.that's what the tech?

the supreme court has wrapped up testimony in the facebook case and a decision is expected this summer.

