Owen Valley, Sully win, WRV sectional

Vigo vikings finish the regular season 16-6.

Tonight, joe boehler's bunch heading over to edgewood to open the three-a sectional.

It's west vigo and owen valley.

We join this one in the final frame.brady page driving for the vikings and he gets that to go for the three point lead.but jonah arthur hits the game tying three late in the quarter..

14 points for him..

Stage is set for overtime.

Austin sappingfield scores 4 quick points to give west v the 4 point lead... finishing with 13.still a 4 point game when corbin wrightsman comes up with a huge steal..

And he dishes it off to michael light who's able to finish to cut the lead in half.patriots would add a free throw so west vigo ahead by one.owen valley needs 2 to win it..

Wrightsman going for the three ball..

It's off the mark but the refs call a foul on west vigo's ty laughtenslager so wrightsman will go to the line for 3..

Only needs 2 for the win.he'd miss the first..

Make the second..

And the third..

Nothing but the bottom of the net.owen valley get the 45-44 win..

Setting up a friday night matchup with northview.

Earlier in the night, brown county and sullivan squaring off.

Coach jeff moore in his 27th year at the helm with the golden arrows..

Hoping to see a sectional title for the first time since 2011.ty drake gets the corner three to get things started..

Assist by evan conner.shane garner doing his part to keep things moving for the golden arrows..

Coming out scoring 7 of their first 10..

Getting a smile after the trey bomb ..

He'd finish with 17 points.

Sully rolls to victory..

With a 55 39 winner..

And will play the sectional hosts on friday at 6.

((grant/1shot/desk))bloomfield lost a heartbreaker to barr-reeve in overtime friday.

The cardinals, losers of three in a row, travel to wrv as defending sectional champs.

Tonight, facing off with clay city.

It would be the eels getting things started as tyler yocom gets a beautiful turn around jumper to fall.

Then, eels again, this time it's dilan farris for the catch & shoot three pointer.

Bloomfield needing something and they'll get two out of their freshmen turner royal with the floater.next play royal finds chris gilmore who uses the spin move to get free an finish at the rim.eels wouldn't go away as drew steward gets a tough jumper to go keeping the fight going.but the cardinals would be on a mission to defend last years sectional championship.they take a big step on that mission tonight as bloomfield defeats clay city 48-38.

North central and wrv matching up earlier in the evening.

Wrv the host for sectional 57 this year and they'd get a quick start as tanner denham works the defense then knocks down the open shot.next play on the other end it's chase wiseley stepping into the shot and hitting the t-bird 2.how about north central again this time they'll get it to calvin crosby and he'll be good for the three.the wolverines wouldn't let that go on for long though as the pass goes to denham who gets the easy lay in.north central did all they could but the host wolverines will march on.white river valley gets the win 55-36.

Down the road at north daviess, one game tonight, rivet against loogootee.

Our first play is a little special.

Jayden wagoner tips the pass and gets the save tossing it too tye collins.collins would get the basket and with it the senior joins the 1000 point club at loogootee.lions fans love it,but hey, patriot fans would love this up and under lay in from logan keller.then rivet again, ball's kicked out to colten mouzin and he knocks down the triple.now, collins again for the lions this time he get it to landon bell who rattles home a jumper.nexy play lions again with a little defense, a little teamwork, and a fast break finish by bailey dearwester.rivet fought hard in this one but loogootee fought a little harder.lions pounce on the pats 43-29 and will play to host cougars friday at 7:30.