Hockey Recap

Is now underway the presque isle wildcats are in brewer taking on the witches.

Brewer senior goalie drew baker up to the task early big stop on jake stevens out front.

He stopped them all in the first.

============/ witches get on the board late first trey wood's shot is tipped home by tyler hersey a power play goal 1 to 0 brewer after one.

It's now a 6-0 lead for the witches, they win and move on to the next round.

And the houlton hodgdon blackhawks fell to hampden academy tonight, 3-0 was




