Murder suspect in custody after standoff in Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
The suspect wanted in last night’s murder in Long Beach is now in custody after nearly a two and a half hour standoff with police.
In last- night's murder in long beach is- now - in custody after nearly a two - and a half hour standoff with - police.

- gulfport police got a tip aroun- 8 this morning that 28 year old- james - mcdowell was at a home off- railroad street.- when police responded, mcdowell- locked himself inside the - house and refused to come out.- negotiators tried multiple time- to make contact with mcdowel, - but he- refused.- that's when swat officers - deployed tear gas, made their - way inside, - and took mcdowell into custody- shortly before 10:30.

- towards the end of the standoff- friends and family of the victi- of- last night's homicide --- deverick johnson -- made their- way to the- scene.- - "i just spoke with him saturday and i'll tell you its - just hard because you'll never- know when it's your last time - talking to someone you know....- "he was just cool you know....h played ball in school just hung- - - - out.

He was just a good guy.

He- wasn't a thug.

He was just a- good man.

- 28 year old james mcdowell is - charged with murder.- - - - two other people are also in- custody -- charity mcdowell and- michael taylor- -- both charged with accessory- after the fact to murder.

