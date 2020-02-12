Nick at the White House Part Two

((candice)) an invitation to the white house is a rarity that many members of the media only dream about.

Our own nick toma was the only journalist in northeastern pennsylvania invited to the white house tonight.

He joins us now from washington with more on tonight's events.

Nick what was it like to have a meal with the president?

Security was very tight.

2 levels of gate security.

Saw that appeared to be secret service at every turn.

White house police everywhere.v.p pence was first in the room saying hello and shaking hands.

Sat next to kelly ann sat next to hands.sat next to kelly ann conway.

Sat across from president trump.

Melania trump was also with her 3 husband but left before dinner.

Menu: arugula salad.

Braised short ribs in red wine sauce.

Mushroom confit.

And warm apple crumble tart with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

3 3 live in washington d-c i'm nick toma eyewitness news.

((candice)) thank you nick.

We will have coverage president trump's first address to a joint session of congress tomorrow