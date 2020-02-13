Vehicles stranded as high tide causes flooding in Weymouth, UK now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published Vehicles stranded as high tide causes flooding in Weymouth, UK High tide has caused Commercial Road in Weymouth to flood on Thursday (February 13). Footage shows a car stranded and other vehicles driving through flooded streets. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Vehicles stranded as high tide causes flooding in Weymouth, UK High tide has caused Commercial Road in Weymouth to flood on Thursday (February 13). Footage shows a car stranded and other vehicles driving through flooded streets.





You Might Like

Tweets about this