Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vehicles stranded as high tide causes flooding in Weymouth, UK

Vehicles stranded as high tide causes flooding in Weymouth, UK

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Vehicles stranded as high tide causes flooding in Weymouth, UK

Vehicles stranded as high tide causes flooding in Weymouth, UK

High tide has caused Commercial Road in Weymouth to flood on Thursday (February 13).

Footage shows a car stranded and other vehicles driving through flooded streets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Vehicles stranded as high tide causes flooding in Weymouth, UK

High tide has caused Commercial Road in Weymouth to flood on Thursday (February 13).

Footage shows a car stranded and other vehicles driving through flooded streets.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.