Massive gas explosion in north Indian residential building injures 13

Terrifying moment a massive fire broke at a residential building following a cylinder blast in the north Indian state of Rajasthan.

The incident took place on February 13 in a house in Mohalla Sheikhpura in the city of Sikar.

CCTV footage shows, the fire engulfing the building with smoke billowing into the sky.

The terrified crowd watched the devastating scene in horror as the fire brigade rush to the spot.

According to the reports, the building caught fire after the cylinder exploded.

Reports also state that 13 were injured who are now admitted to a nearby hospital.