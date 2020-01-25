Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Massive gas explosion in north Indian residential building injures 13

Massive gas explosion in north Indian residential building injures 13

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
Massive gas explosion in north Indian residential building injures 13

Massive gas explosion in north Indian residential building injures 13

Terrifying moment a massive fire broke at a residential building following a cylinder blast in the north Indian state of Rajasthan.

The incident took place on February 13 in a house in Mohalla Sheikhpura in the city of Sikar.

CCTV footage shows, the fire engulfing the building with smoke billowing into the sky.

The terrified crowd watched the devastating scene in horror as the fire brigade rush to the spot.

According to the reports, the building caught fire after the cylinder exploded.

Reports also state that 13 were injured who are now admitted to a nearby hospital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gas cylinder explosion at burning south Indian restaurant injures 11 people [Video]Gas cylinder explosion at burning south Indian restaurant injures 11 people

A gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant which caught fire injured 11 people in the south Indian state of Karnataka. The incident took place on February 11, in Sardarji Londonwaley restaurant in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Massive fire guts Indian residential building after gas cylinder blasts [Video]Massive fire guts Indian residential building after gas cylinder blasts

A huge fire caused by the explosion of gas cylinders tore through a residential building in western India on Friday (January 24th). The incident occurred in the Kurla West area of Mumbai in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.