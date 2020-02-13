Rishi Sunak ‘delighted’ to be appointed Chancellor

Rishi Sunak has told reporters he was “delighted” to be appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer after Sajid Javid dramatically quit in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.

Report by Blairm.

