Strafford Advances to Quarters

Dan the road to columbia and a state high school basketball championship continued last night around the show-me state.

In willard, the strafford lady indians faced mt vernon in a class three sectional.

The strafford lady indians won the state championship last year.

And took a perfect 29-and-0 record into tonight's game.

Mt vernon's cameron call with the step back three, it's a tied game early.

Strafford taking it down low to hayley frank for the easy two it's 7-6 lady indians.

Strafford looking to frank again, this time she passes out of the double team, zoey mullings with the hoop it's 11-10 lady indians.

Mt vernon not going away, it's call again with the three ball, 13-11 mountaineers.

But strafford wins 61-45 and advances to saturday's quarterfinals