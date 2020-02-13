Global  

Fayetteville Mayor Signs Letter to POTUS

((hilary)) fayetteville mayor, lioneld jordan joined 64 other mayors in signing a letter to president trump on the importance of broadband infrastructure.

The letter shows support at the community level for the deployment of high-speed, reliable internet.

Mayor jordan released a statement saying in part -- "affordable access to broadband enables communities to prepare for better jobs and additional education, which in turn creates higher wages and attracts new business."

