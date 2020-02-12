Chair Of The Iowa Democratic Party Resigns After Caucus Debacle 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published Chair Of The Iowa Democratic Party Resigns After Caucus Debacle Troy Price said he'll call an emergency meeting on Saturday so state party leaders can select his replacement.

