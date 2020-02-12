Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chair Of The Iowa Democratic Party Resigns After Caucus Debacle

Chair Of The Iowa Democratic Party Resigns After Caucus Debacle

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Chair Of The Iowa Democratic Party Resigns After Caucus Debacle

Chair Of The Iowa Democratic Party Resigns After Caucus Debacle

Troy Price said he'll call an emergency meeting on Saturday so state party leaders can select his replacement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chair of Iowa Democratic Party resigns amid caucus fiasco

The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after a disastrous caucus process beset by...
CBC.ca - Published

Head of Iowa Democratic Party resigns after caucus results debacle

More than a week after the Iowa caucuses, Democrats still do not have a final tally of the results. A...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns After Caucus Chaos

Numerous problems and delays from the Iowa caucuses proved to be too much for the Iowa Democratic Party chairman to stay in his position.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 02:24Published

After Iowa's caucus cataclysm, Dem Party chair falls on metaphorical sword [Video]After Iowa's caucus cataclysm, Dem Party chair falls on metaphorical sword

CNN reports the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.