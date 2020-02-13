Senator Crapo wants to expand rural vet reiumbursments

Weapon begins april 19th.

Joe>> senator crapo wants to make things easier for veterinarians moving to rural areas... jeffrey dahdah joins us live to tell us how his new bill in washinton d - c will do that... right now....new vets in parts of idaho can get reimbursed for part of their schooling....it intices vets to work with large animals in rural communities.... senator crapo wants to expand it... nats dr. elizabeth quesnell kohtz works with dairy farmers in the magic valley.... she has everything she needs to treat cows in her truck... "it's my office on wheels..."

The abundance of dairies in the area keeps her busy...along with at least ten other vets in the area... but she worries about the future... "there are quite a few of the dairy veterans that are older and nearing retirement age in probably the next ten years..."

Veterinarians can get student loans reimbersed if they work in rural areas after school... "we've had several successful candidates almost every year take advantage of the program throughout the state."

Bill barton with state department of agriculture submits regions of the state for inclusion into the program... this year his list includes most of the magic valley... "it's tough to get young veterinarians into rural areas to conduct those...well to meet the veterinarian needs of these communities..."

So barton welcomes a new bill sponsored by senator crapo could make the reimbursement for these vets tax exempt... nats and dr. quesnell kohtz welcomes it too... after all she's seen the program help some young veterans already... "since veterinary school and all education is so expensive now when people are coming out with 200 thousand dollars in loans and then taking a job that doesn't pay very much to move back to a rural community these payments have really helped."

Dr. quesnell kohtz won't benefit from the reimbursment herself... it's a relatively new program... but she said if it had been