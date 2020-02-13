Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Horseheads Shane Lese Wins STAC Coach of The Year

Horseheads Shane Lese Wins STAC Coach of The Year

Video Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira - Published < > Embed
Horseheads Shane Lese Wins STAC Coach of The Year

Horseheads Shane Lese Wins STAC Coach of The Year

HORSEHEADS, N.Y.

(18 SPORTS) The STAC honored its 2016-17 coach of the year, and after a season for the ages, Shane Lese earns a big honor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Horseheads Shane Lese Wins STAC Coach of The Year

Very proud.

To high school wrestling...horseheads just finished up their best season ever.

And today was the best way to cap it all off.

Head coach shane lese received the award for stac coach of the year.

For good reason...horseheads won the stac west title, the stac overall title and then their first section iv team title ever.

The blue raiders sent five to the state tournament...the most in school history...well deserved!

College




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dan Muller is MVC coach of year [Video]Dan Muller is MVC coach of year

ISU coach wins the conference honor on Thursday

Credit: WMBDPublished

DAVE WALKER WINS COACH OF THE YEAR. [Video]DAVE WALKER WINS COACH OF THE YEAR.

DAVE WALKER WINS COACH OF THE YEAR.

Credit: WHAGPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.