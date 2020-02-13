Horseheads Shane Lese Wins STAC Coach of The Year

Very proud.

To high school wrestling...horseheads just finished up their best season ever.

And today was the best way to cap it all off.

Head coach shane lese received the award for stac coach of the year.

For good reason...horseheads won the stac west title, the stac overall title and then their first section iv team title ever.

The blue raiders sent five to the state tournament...the most in school history...well deserved!

