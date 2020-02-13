Gionta appreciates chance to stay

Strong memorial hospital, zero deals at yesterday's nhl trade deadline... and yet..

Doing nothing may be exactly what this team needed... brian gionta was sure happy... prescott rossi discussed it with him today in buffalo... prescott rossi/reporting: "sabres geberal manager tim murray is not shy about making a deal, so it came as a surprise that the sabres were quiet at the trade deadline.

Then came news that murray turned down a trade involving captain brian gionta after a conversation with him where the greece native said he wished to stay in buffalo.

Gionta says that gesture will not go unnoticed.brian gionta/sabres forward: "it was huge.

It was big for myself and my family to be able to have that conversation with him.

Like i said, in the business that we're in a lot of things happen, but at the end of the day, everybody is a person and has a life outside it so the respect factor is huge.the weeks leading up to it, there is a lot oging on, a lot of chatter and so now guys can settle in and really make a push together and this is what we have and there is no looking over your shoulder kind of thing, so it's on the group in here to be better, to be more consistent and to pull in the right direction."like any good captain, gionta still believes this team can challenge for a playoff spot.

"by no means have we given up on this season," he said.

Gionta has seen a lot since coming into the nhl in 2001.

If he plays all 82 games this season, he'll pass 1000 games played in his career.

Nobody else on the sabres has more than 750."