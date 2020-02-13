Global  

Army veteran turned Clemson starter speaks at VMI

Daniel Rodriguez came back from Iraq and Afghanistan to pull through P-T-S-D and rise to become a walk-on starter for the Clemson football team.
Experiences to help inspire others.

Daniel rodriguez came back from iraq and afghanistan to pull through p-t-s-d and rise to become a walk-on starter for the clemson football team.

He'll be speaking at vmi's center for leadership and ethics tonight about his experiences and how others can face difficulties.

Daniel rodriguez, speaker: "why can't i use my experiences for the good of somebody else's future?

And ultimately, that's what i want to do.

And if i spend the rest of my life sharing my story and encouraging people to do that, then i'll be alright with that."

Rodirguez's speech begins at 7:45 in marshall hall on the vmi cmapus.

It's free and open to the public.

