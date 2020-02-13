Global  

Men arrested for mass steroid sales out of Capital City bar

Two men were arrested for possessing and intending to sell large quantities of steroids out of the Capital City bar where they lived Wednesday.
Two men were arrested for selling large quantities of steroids out of capital city bar in milledgeville.

The ocmulgee drug task force took 33-year-old james scarborough, and 35-year- old paul creech into custody wednesday for multiple felony drug charges.

Commander wesley nunn said it was the largest amount of steroids he's seen in his life.

His task force was called in during a separate investigation into capital city and neighboring chops by the f-b-i and i-r-s on tuesday.

Nunn says scarborough was mailing out vials of steroid liquid to customers across the united states and overseas.

Creech was also involved with the sales.

Creech was allegedly living upstairs at capital city, and scarborough was living in the basement of the bar.

The two men are currently in the baldwin county jail.

The ocmulgee drug task force is still investigating, and nunn says more charges




