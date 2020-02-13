Branson Airport gets a new carrier and new destinations

Upgrade.### the branson airport is bringing a new carrier to the area....and along with it hopes that it will spark new growth at the airport and in the tourist town.

Ky3's jasmine dell has the story from branson.

This is the branson airport, offering air service since 2009, and now announcing its landed a brand new carrier.

A carrier that specializes in affordable airfares.

"who wouldn't like cheaper airfare."

Larry johnston is a des moines iowa resident visiting branson... he says he would definitely be one to catch a cheap flight to the lakes area.

"they need it, they need it bad, because i think it would increase their business here."

Jeff bourk is executive director at the branson airport.

"we're looking forward to the new service with via airlines."

A service that has a lot to offer people who live in the area too.

"they start services may 25th to five markets, dallas, austin, houston, chicago and denver."

Bourk says via airlines is competitive and it's arrival is an important first step.

"now you have the ability to get on the plane in austin, get here in an hour and a half, the starting fare on that route is $109, it makes it that much more accessible in austin."

Still there is some apprehension.

People like dan and anna ryan who live in branson part time are skeptical: "as a former airline executive, i don't really feel good about low fairs and fast turn around service."

But there are plenty of people like laura braden who used to fly out of branson's airport, and can't wait until there's another local flight she can catch.

"cheaper, more convenient yeah that would be great, i would use it, it would be great for me."

The branson airport is counting on people like laura, but also hoping to fill its 50-seat aircraft with people anxious to discover the branson-lakes area.

"i think the country is really needing this destination and people that live in the midwest corridor have figured this our for years but on a true national level that's what we're still waiting for and i think this airport is going to bring that."

----- until march 13th via airlines is running a low promotional flight thru the branson airport.

Tickets cost from 100- to 150- dollars.

Flights begin may 25th.

