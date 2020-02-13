Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Centers for Disease Control and Prevention > CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus

CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus

CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus

A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to Reuters, the new diagnosis raises the tally of confirmed cases in the United States to 14.

The patient was among 232 individuals who had been placed under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

They were part of a group that had been airlifted from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released



Recent related news from verified sources

CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego

A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxCBS NewsFXstreet.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LegacyHealthCA

Legacy Health Endowment CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus With Patient In San Diego https://t.co/WVe8tuG5hD 22 minutes ago

WTVYNews4

WTVYNews4 The CDC is confirming that a 14th case of Novel Coronavirus has been diagnosed in the U.S. The World Health Organiz… https://t.co/WwSgS9Eg2v 51 minutes ago

therealbiostate

Mark D. Whitaker RT @raybae689: CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego https://t.co/BoS9ZAzfZg https://t.co/5xfuUoQaAU 1 hour ago

bajasuz

suzann tucker CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego https://t.co/ivhdrO2lB4 1 hour ago

efero_patricia

Patricia Efero RT @wolfjon4: CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego https://t.co/LUomYcaY4g 2 hours ago

wolfjon4

J. W. CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego https://t.co/LUomYcaY4g 2 hours ago

ShotokuTech

ShotokuTech Keep a lid on it https://t.co/ZA2yj2eNtU 2 hours ago

filterednews

Filtered News CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego - Reuters https://t.co/tqgbyWanRg 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of Coronavirus [Video]CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of Coronavirus

A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

CDC Confirms 14th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S. [Video]CDC Confirms 14th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S.

The CDC has confirmed a 14th case of coronavirus in the United States.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.