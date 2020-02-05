Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hutchinson sworn in as Chico State president

Hutchinson sworn in as Chico State president

Video Credit: KRCR - Published < > Embed
Hutchinson sworn in as Chico State presidentHutchinson sworn in as Chico State president
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hutchinson sworn in as Chico State president

The course will close.

There was a lot of pomp and circumstance at chico state this morning.

Nats new university president gayle hutchinson was sworn into office inside laxson auditorium.

Huthinson replaces paul zingg, who retired last year.

Hutchinson has been on the job for eight months..

But today was the day when university elite..

Including the chancellor of the 23 cal- state universities paid tribute to hutchinson.

Krcr news channel seven's jerry olenyn spoke with chancellor tim white a few minutes before the ceremony.

She's been here about eight months, she's had a chance to talk with the community about what to expect going forward.

So today is a chance to celebrate her appointment and think about new beginnings for chico state as they go forward to serve the community, the state and the nation.

Earlier..

President hutchinson spoke in support of students who've been protesting the




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chico State President gives State of the University speech [Video]Chico State President gives State of the University speech

As of now, Hutchinson said the 2019 graduation rates are at a high.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.