Hutchinson sworn in as Chico State president

The course will close.

There was a lot of pomp and circumstance at chico state this morning.

Nats new university president gayle hutchinson was sworn into office inside laxson auditorium.

Huthinson replaces paul zingg, who retired last year.

Hutchinson has been on the job for eight months..

But today was the day when university elite..

Including the chancellor of the 23 cal- state universities paid tribute to hutchinson.

Krcr news channel seven's jerry olenyn spoke with chancellor tim white a few minutes before the ceremony.

She's been here about eight months, she's had a chance to talk with the community about what to expect going forward.

So today is a chance to celebrate her appointment and think about new beginnings for chico state as they go forward to serve the community, the state and the nation.

Earlier..

President hutchinson spoke in support of students who've been protesting the